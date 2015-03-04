Masthead

Publisher Ian Portsmouth
Editor-in-Chief James Cowan

CB EDITORIAL

Deputy Editor David Fielding
Executive Editor Carol Toller
Managing Editors Mark Brown (Reports and Rankings), Michael McCullough (Western Bureau), Graham F. Scott (Digital)

Editor-at-Large Joanna Pachner
Senior Editor Deborah Aarts
Senior Writer Joe Castaldo
Reporter Kristene Quan
Digital Reporter Murad Hemmadi
Copy Editors Lisa Fielding, Austen Gilliland

DESIGN

Art Director John Montgomery
Director of Photography Ronit Novak
Designers Taryn Dufault, Chris White

PRODUCTION

Production Editor Mark Ocampo
Digital Colour Specialists Gerrit de Jonge, Richard Redditt
Production Manager Natalie Chyrsky

ADMINISTRATION

Administrative Assistant Rebecca Torres

ROGERS PUBLISHING LTD.

Senior Vice-President & GM Steve Maich
Executive Publisher Garth Thomas
Director of Content Strategy Derek DeCloet

SALES

Category Director: News, Business & Sports Daria Lennon

