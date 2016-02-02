Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2017

Secrets of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

What does it take to make the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies? Fearless leadership, relentless innovation, a culture of teamwork and a commitment to change with a dynamic business environment.

Meet Canada’s Best Managed Companies

New Winners

These companies are joining the “Best Managed Companies” list for the first time.

Returning Winners

These companies are returning to the list for their second or third year in a row.

Gold Winners

These companies have earned the “Best Managed” honour four, five or six years in a row.

Platinum Winners

These companies have earned the “Best Managed” honour seven years or more in a row.

VIDEO

Meet the leaders of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

They lead some of the most productive and engaged employees in the country. Here’s how they inspire the best from their teams

Walter Koppelaar

Walter Koppelaar on how Walters Group spots new growth opportunities

Edward Kholodenko on how he inspires Questrade’s workforce
Walter Koppelaar

Elaine & Heather Gerrie on how Gerrie Electric develops leaders

Gary Higgins on how Liberty Linehaul lowers employee turnover
Anne Vinet

Robert Wills & Anne Vinet on how Airstart empowers employees

Iain McColl on how Hibar scouts out global export opportunities
Larry Rosen, Harry Rosen CEO

PROFILE

How Harry Rosen is making alterations to appeal to millennial shoppers

The storied Canadian brand was born during a time of change for menswear. Now it’s tailoring its look again for the next generation of consumers

A&W

PROFILE

A&W is dropping its suburban drive-through image to target urban millennials

The burger chain has an audacious plan to triple its number of urban locations. The strategy? A bet that millennial diners are looking to go natural

Questrade

PROFILE

How Questrade turns its underdog status into a strength

Surrounded by competitive offerings from the big banks, this discount trading platform has had to compete on speed and customer service

Home Hardware

PROFILE

How Home Hardware competes with big-box home improvement retailers

A unique corporate structure and a focus on local needs helps Home Hardware stay nimble as larger competitors crowd the market

PROFILE

How thinking long-term made Hatch one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Faced with a global financial crisis, engineering and construction firm Hatch revolutionized its business without losing focus on its people

PROFILE

How Cactus Club turned one funky restaurant into a growing national chain

Richard Jaffray spotted the shift toward casual dining far before most competitors. Now his distinctive West-coast chain is poised to enter the U.S.

PROFILE

How CANA Group focused on communication to build a stronger team

This Alberta construction firm focused on better communication to engage younger employees and get the whole company innovating together

