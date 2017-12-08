Aecon Group wins two regulator approvals for $1.5 billion sale to Chinese buyer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CALGARY _ Construction company Aecon Group Inc. says it has received two regulatory permissions needed for it to be sold to a Chinese state-owned company for $1.5 billion.
The deal with CCCC International Holding Ltd., however, still faces a review under the Investment Canada Act.
Aecon (TSX: ARE) says it has received a “no action” letter granting approval under the Canadian Competition Act and it has been advised by the buyer that it has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission, a Chinese economic planning regulator.
It says both approvals were required for closing of the deal announced in October.
Shareholders in the 140-year-old firm, which has worked on Canadian landmarks including the CN Tower, Vancouver’s SkyTrain and the Halifax Shipyard, are to vote on the sale in Toronto on Dec. 19.