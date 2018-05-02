Air Canada and WestJet make flights available through Hopper at secret low fares

MONTREAL _ Canada’s two largest airlines are partnering with an airfare prediction app to unload some of their seats via “secret fares” at discounts of up to 35 per cent.

Air Canada and WestJet are among the first global airlines to make their flights available for the large discounts, starting Wednesday.

Montreal-based app developer Hopper said other airlines such as LATAM, Turkish, Copa, and Air China will be joined by other carriers in the coming weeks.

The secret fares are available on more than 60,000 routes to international destinations like Tokyo, Melbourne, Paris, Barcelona, Rio De Janeiro, and Costa Rica.

The app will alert users to secret fares that could result in savings of up to $500 on long-haul flights.

Hopper said these low fares aren’t available online.

Instead, it communicates directly with app users to avoid triggering a competitive reaction that could lead to a fare war among airlines.

“We communicate with users privately via push notification to offer personalized recommendations and data-driven advice,” it said in a news release, noting that it sends more than 400 million push notifications a year.

The mobile app maker said more than 20 per cent of its sales are generated by its artificial intelligence algorithms that make recommendations for trips that passengers may not have even searched for.

Unlike some online searches that don’t identify the provider, the secret fares provide all details about the flight such as the airline, departure time and arrival time before booking.

Hopper said more than 60 per cent of its users are millennials, 90 per cent are leisure travellers and 52 per cent are travelling internationally.