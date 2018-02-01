Alberta restaurant no longer serving B.C. wines in protest over pipeline plan

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. _ A restaurant in Alberta’s oilsands hub is taking its own stand against the B.C. government’s plan to obstruct an expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Asti Trattoria Italiana in Fort McMurray says on its Facebook page that, effective immediately, it will no longer serve any wines from British Columbia.

It says it supports Alberta’s oil industry and its oilsands workers.

The restaurant admits that removing a few bottles from its list might not do much, but it hopes other Alberta bars and restaurants will follow suit.

The expansion would nearly triple the daily amount of Alberta crude going to the West Coast for shipment to Asian markets.

B.C.’s minority government plans to ban increased shipments off the province’s coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

The move has infuriated Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who called an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday to consider how to respond to B.C.’s plan.