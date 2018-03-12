Apple buying Texture digital magazine service from group that includes Rogers

TORONTO _ Apple Inc. is buying the Texture digital magazine service created by a group of publishers that includes Rogers Media.

The California-based technology giant didn’t say how much it will pay to acquire Texture from Next Issue Media LLC, which has offices in Menlo Park, Calif., and New York.

Texture provides unlimited digital access to more than 200 magazines for a monthly fee. Rogers originally marketed the service as Next Issue but changed the name in 2015.

Rogers Communications Inc., one of Canada’s largest magazine publishers, expects about four full-time employees will be affected by the ownership change as the service is moved to Apple, according to a company representative.

It expects no changes to the 34 magazines available through Texture. They include Maclean’s, Today’s Parent, and Hello! Canada. Chatelaine and its French-language edition, Maison & Demeure and Deco Reno$ are also available.

The other founding partners include Time Inc., Hearst, and Conde Nast, which publishes Vanity Fair, Vogue and other titles.