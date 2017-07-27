Apple ordered to pay $506M in Wisconsin patent infringement

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A judge has ordered computer-maker Apple Inc. to pay more than $506 million in a patent infringement case brought by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation after the two sides agreed on final damages.
A jury in 2015 found Apple infringed on a patent held by the foundation, which supports research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The patent involves chip technology developed at the university. The technology was used in processors installed by Apple in a number of products.
The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2tGdynV ) reports that last month, U.S. District Judge William Conley upheld a $234 million damage award made by the jury. He ordered the foundation and Apple to work on a final figure based on the number of units sold that contained the technology.
Cupertino, California-based Apple has appealed the jury’s findings.