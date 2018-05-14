Austrian jet interior maker looks to hire up to 100 for new Laval facility

MONTREAL _ Austrian jet interior maker F. List Gmbh officially inaugurated a new production facility in Laval, Que., today and says it will hire up to 100 people within the next two years.

The Laval location is the high-end manufacturer’s first plant outside Thomasberg, Austria, where it is headquartered.

The nearly 5,500-square-metre (or 59,000-square-foot) plant will provide wood veneers for business and executive jet interiors, finish and assemble interior components, and refurbish interiors, among other things.

The company will invest more than $20 million in the facility, including $10 million by the end of the year.

CEO Katharina List-Nagl says in a statement that investing in Canada is very important to the company’s future growth and success in aerospace.

She says the company works closely with Bombardier and other partners in the regions, so it made great business sense to set up its Canadian operations in Laval.