Auto sales ‘assured’ to crack two million mark in 2017 on strength of SUVs

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. _ DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says it’s all but assured that strong demand for sport utility vehicles will power Canadian automotive sales above two million units by year’s end.

While December figures could change the overall look, the consulting firm says subcompact SUVs have been the fastest growing segment, with a sales increase of 32.8 per cent year-to-date by the end of November.

Year-to-date light truck sales are tracking just below 70 per cent of the total, with the SUV segment exceeding 40 per cent of the total automotive market, it says.

According to the consulting firm’s latest sales figures, vehicle sales year-to-date totalled 1.91 million in November compared with 1.82 million in the first 11 months of 2016.

Year-to-date light truck sales were 1.31 million in November, a 9.1 per cent increase from last year, while passenger car sales were 607,000, 2.8 per cent below last year.