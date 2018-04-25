B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely, says minister

VICTORIA _ British Columbia’s solicitor general says the province’s pending recreational marijuana legislation will be more evolutionary than set in stone.

Mike Farnworth says additional government regulations, expected to be introduced Thursday, will form a framework that will require ongoing fine tuning as the country adapts to legalized pot this summer.

The B.C. government has already announced that marijuana sales will be allowed through both public and private stores to buyers who are at least 19 years old.

Retailers will be prohibited from selling marijuana in stores that also sell alcohol and cigarettes.

Farnworth says the upcoming legislation he introduces will not include a definitive pricing policy.

B.C. is one of the last provinces in Canada to table its recreational marijuana legislation.