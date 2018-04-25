B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely, says minister

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
VICTORIA _ British Columbia’s solicitor general says the province’s pending recreational marijuana legislation will be more evolutionary than set in stone.
Mike Farnworth says additional government regulations, expected to be introduced Thursday, will form a framework that will require ongoing fine tuning as the country adapts to legalized pot this summer.
The B.C. government has already announced that marijuana sales will be allowed through both public and private stores to buyers who are at least 19 years old.
Retailers will be prohibited from selling marijuana in stores that also sell alcohol and cigarettes.
Farnworth says the upcoming legislation he introduces will not include a definitive pricing policy.
B.C. is one of the last provinces in Canada to table its recreational marijuana legislation.