Bank of Canada hides old school video game in new bank note website

OTTAWA _ The Bank of Canada has hidden an aptly named “Inflation Busters” video game on its website promoting the country’s new $10 bill.
The game shares similarities with the classic arcade game “Space Invaders” and challenges players to blast alien attackers while avoiding getting shot themselves.
On Thursday, the Bank of Canada unveiled a new bank note featuring civil rights icon Viola Desmond _ and visitors to the promotional website can find the video game by repeatedly clicking on the “Spin” button underneath a 3D image of the bill.