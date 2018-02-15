Barrick share down as company swings to loss, forecasts higher costs

TORONTO _ Barrick Gold Corp.’s shares were down Thursday as the company swung to a net loss in the last quarter and upped its expected costs going forward.

The miner, which reports in US dollars, says its net loss was $314 million or 27 cents per share, compared with earnings of $425 million or 36 cents per share last year.

The loss was largely due to a $916 million impairment charge on its long-lived assets, stemming both from a major tax and export dispute between its 64-per-cent owned Acacia Mining and the Tanzanian government, and the partial writedown of its Pascua Lama project after the Chilean government ordered it to close all surface facilities.

Barrick says its all-in cash cost per ounce is expected to be between $750 to $875 per ounce for 2018 and $750 to $875 per ounce between 2019 and 2022, well off the $700 per ounce target it had set for itself in 2016.

The company says adjusted net earnings came in at $253 million, or 22 cents per share, higher than average analyst expectations of $221.8 million or 21 cents per share.

Barrick’s share price was down about 3.8 per cent to $16.49 in late afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.