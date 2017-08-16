Big pay for short stay by top Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries boss

A Winnipeg newspaper says a compensation disclosure report reveals a former president and C-E-O of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries received a severance payment of more than $200,000 after spending less than two years on the job.

The report, obtained by the Free Press, shows John Stinson earned more than $473,000 in 2016 after making around $196,000 in 2015.

The payout comes as the Crown corporation’s annual report shows a profit of $586.1 million last year _ up $2.9 million from the previous year.

Stinson was hired on Feb. 16, 2015 after a 30-year career in the health and social services fields.

He left the Crown corporation last October after the Brian Pallister government installed a new board of directors.

Stinson and Liquor & Lotteries went their separate ways after the board scrapped plans to bring all its Winnipeg offices together in a new downtown headquarters.

The disclosure report records the pay of all employees earning $50,000 or more a year.

It lists former Manitoba Lotteries president and CEO Winston Hodgins as receiving $309,115 from Liquor & Lotteries in calendar year 2016 _ also in the role of president.

Hodgins’ name did not appear on last year’s disclosure list, nor in the two years before that.

He was at the helm of Manitoba Lotteries from 2000 to 2012. In 2013 and 2014, he led the merger process of the liquor and lotteries corporations.

In 2012, he was previously reported to have earned $176,468. A footnote in the 2016 disclosure report restated his 2012 compensation at $513,951, including `adjustments’ totalling $337,483.

The footnote also discloses that Hodgins received compensation totalling $315,978, $293,964 and $345,030 in the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The new report does not explain why his compensation was not stated in the three years except that “a review of the factors surrounding the employment status of the individual” had occurred.

Neither Hodgins nor Liquor & Lotteries board chairwoman Polly Craik could be reached for comment late Tuesday.

A corporation spokeswoman said an executive would not be available to comment until Wednesday, but Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler said in a statement that the previous NDP government was “paying two salaries for one position.”

“This is the kind of mismanagement and reckless use of taxpayers’ money that characterized their 17 years in government. Our government (has) charted a new course for the province,” he said.

The annual report also reveals the corporation spent $687,000 in “termination benefits” last year, up substantially from $189,000 the previous year.

It shows casino and video lotto earnings both rose last year, while profits from lottery ticket sales fell. Earnings from the sale of booze were nearly identical to those of the previous year.

Video lotto games produced the biggest profit swing, with earnings rising close to $9 million to $191.4 million.

The corporation’s profits are transferred to provincial coffers.