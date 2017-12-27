Bombardier gets order for 32 trainsets for French inter city commuter lines

MONTREAL _ Bombardier Inc.’s rail division has received an order worth about US$444 million from France’s national railway company.

The 32 double-deck trainsets _ with a total of 256 cars _ will be used on three inter-city lines connecting the Centre-Val de Loire region and Paris.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) says deliveries will be made from 2020 through 2022.

The order is part of a 2010 contract for Bombardier to supply up to 860 double-deck trains for French regions through SNCF Mobilites, the country’s national rail company.

To date, 10 French regions have ordered a total of 373 Omneo or Regio 2N trains under the contract.