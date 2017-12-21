Bombardier signs deal with Mercitalia Rail for 40 locomotives and maintenance

MONTREAL _ Bombardier Transportation has signed a deal with Mercitalia Rail, a major freight rail operator in Italy, for 40 locomotives and 16 years of fleet maintenance.

Based on the list price, the contract is valued at approximately C$316.8 million.

The deal includes options for up to 20 additional locomotives and maintenance services, as well as an option for additional eight years of maintenance for the whole fleet.

Delivery is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Bombardier Transportation is the rail division of Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B).