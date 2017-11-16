Broad based rally lifts Toronto stock index and Wall Street higher, loonie up

TORONTO _ A broad-based rally pushed North American stock indexes higher today, as markets bounced back from modest declines a day earlier.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.89 points to 15,935.37, with dragging energy shares one of few decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.08 points to 23,458.36. The S&P 500 index advanced 21.02 points to 2,585.64 and the Nasdaq composite index added 87.08 points to a record high of 6,793.29.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.46 cents US, up 0.17 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract was down 17 cents at US$55.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract dropped three cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 50 cents to US$1,278.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$3.05 a pound.