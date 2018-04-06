Broad decline weighs on Toronto market as trade war worries hit U.S. stocks

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed down on a broad-based decline as U.S. stocks traded lower after President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese goods.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 148.64 points at 15,207.41, led by base metals and energy.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 572.46 points at 23,932.76. The S&P 500 index was down 58.37 points at 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 161.44 points at 6,915.11.
The Canadian dollar averaged 78.35 cents US, up 0.08 of a US cent as job numbers showed unemployment rates steady at 40-year lows.
The May crude contract ended down $1.48 at US$62.06 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$1,336.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent at US$3.06 a pound.