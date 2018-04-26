Broad rally helps boost Toronto stocks, U.S. markets also gain ground

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ A broad-based rally helped Canada’s largest stock index close with a triple-digit gain Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also saw strong gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 127.84 points at 15,637.59, led by base metals and financials.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 238.51 points at 24,322.34. The S&P 500 index closed up 27.54 points at 2,666.94 and the Nasdaq composite index ended up 114.94 points at 7,118.68.
The Canadian dollar averaged 77.75 cents US, down 0.04 of a US cent.
The June crude contract closed up 14 cents at US$68.19 per barrel and the June natural gas contract ended up three cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract ended down US$4.90 at US$1,317.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$3.14 a pound.