Broad rally helps boost Toronto stocks, U.S. markets also gain ground

TORONTO _ A broad-based rally helped Canada’s largest stock index close with a triple-digit gain Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also saw strong gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 127.84 points at 15,637.59, led by base metals and financials.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 238.51 points at 24,322.34. The S&P 500 index closed up 27.54 points at 2,666.94 and the Nasdaq composite index ended up 114.94 points at 7,118.68.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.75 cents US, down 0.04 of a US cent.

The June crude contract closed up 14 cents at US$68.19 per barrel and the June natural gas contract ended up three cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract ended down US$4.90 at US$1,317.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$3.14 a pound.