Canada and EU settle dispute on beef import restrictions following trade deal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CALGARY _ Canada has agreed to drop a decades-old trade dispute against the European Union’s restriction of beef imports thanks to terms in the recently enacted Canada-EU trade agreement.
The dispute goes back to 1989 when the European Union closed the door on imports of hormone-treated beef, leading both Canada and the United States to challenge the decision at the World Trade Organization.
In a joint statement posted to the WTO website Tuesday, Canada and the EU said that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement that went into force last month was “conducive for finding a mutually agreed solution and settling the dispute.”
The terms of the CETA deal allows Canada to export 50,000 tonnes of hormone beef duty-free, while in Tuesday’s release Canada agreed to suspend its dispute on the hormone issue while the trade deal remains in place.
Canada had been pushing for a large enough quota to make it worthwhile for producers to set up hormone-free herds, which are generally more expensive to manage.
The government had also looked for assurances from the EU that European governments would not set up non-tariff barriers to Canadian meat, using the back door to prevent Canadian products from competing with their own.