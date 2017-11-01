Canada ‘easily’ on track to hit record vehicle sales in 2017 after strong October

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. _ DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says annual vehicle sales are easily on track to cruise past two million for the first time after another record-setting month.

The consulting firm says October sales hit about 164,200 vehicles for a 6.3 per cent increase from the same month last year.

October’s numbers brought total sales this year to about 1.76 million, up 5.6 per cent from last year, with every month but April hitting a new record.

Ford led the pack last month with 21,068 units sold despite seeing a two per cent drop in sales.

Ford’s chief rival General Motors followed closely behind, with its sales up 26.5 per cent at 26,847 units.

That puts GM within 10,000 units of Ford for total sales so far this year.

DesRosiers says October’s total sales included about 115,400 light trucks, up 13.6 per cent, while passenger car sales were down 7.9 per cent at about 48,800 units.