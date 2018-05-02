Canada loses NAFTA court challenge over Nova Scotia quarry project

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OTTAWA _ The federal government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project.
In a decision released today, the Federal Court of Canada rejects federal arguments that a NAFTA tribunal inappropriately decided questions of Canadian law when it found problems with a review panel process.
U.S. firm Bilcon proposed the expansion at the Whites Point quarry in Digby Neck in September 2002 but the Nova Scotia and federal governments rejected it after a federal-provincial environmental assessment panel recommended it not proceed.
The company filed a NAFTA challenge under Chapter 11, alleging there were irregularities in the federal-provincial process.
After winning the challenge, Bilcon said it would seek at least US$300 million in damages from Canada.
In her decision today, Federal Court Justice Anne Mactavish says the NAFTA tribunal made no errors warranting a reversal of its ruling.