Canada, Mexico shrug off Trump threat to blow up NAFTA

Donald Trump’s sudden threat to blow up NAFTA less than a week into its renegotiation isn’t drawing much of a response from the other North American countries, which are downplaying his remarks.

Canada and Mexico are saying it’s a predictable event in the course of a trade negotiation.

Adam Austen, a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, says trade talks often have moments of heated rhetoric.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says Trump’s move is no surprise.

He says in a tweet that talks will go on.

The president has told a partisan crowd at a rally that he doubts a deal is possible and he will probably wind up terminating NAFTA at some point.