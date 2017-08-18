Canada Post seeks peek at RCMP documents on Winnipeg mail sorting plant

Canada Post has filed a court application to find out if it’s owed money over the construction of its Winnipeg mail sorting plant.

The Crown corporation filed the application Thursday, seeking access to RCMP documents related to the facility in the city’s west end that were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud by the plant’s builder, Caspian Construction.

The Mounties confirmed in January that they were looking into the plant.

Police raided Caspian’s offices in December 2014 as part of an investigation into the company’s development of the Winnipeg Police Service’s new downtown headquarters.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

RCMP will only say they’re aware of Canada Post’s application, while the Crown company says in a statement that it will not comment further because of the ongoing police probe.