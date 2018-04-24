Canada, U.S. stocks slip into the red but precious metals mitigate fall in Toronto

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index and U.S. markets slid into the red Tuesday, but precious metals and the materials sector helped mitigate the fall in Toronto.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 75.06 points to 15,477.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average plunged by 424.56 points to close at 24,024.13. The S&P 500 index closed down 35.73 points to 2634.56 and the Nasdaq composite index closed down 121.25 points to 7,007.35.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.95 cents US, up from an average value of 77.92 cents US on Monday.

The June gold contract was up US$9 to US$1333 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three US cents to US$3.14 a pound.

The June crude contract was down 94 cents to US$67.70 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four US cents to US$2.81 per mmBTU.