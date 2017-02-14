Canada’s Magellan Aerospace to build new facility in India

Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) says it plans to construct a sprawling new manufacturing and assembly facility in India.

The Mississauga, Ont.- based company says the 140,000 sq. ft. building will be constructed in a special aerospace economic zone near the Bangalore International Airport.

Magellan says it expects to break ground for the new facility in June.

The company says the $28 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly plant which will be constructed in three phases.

When the first phase is commissioned near the end of the year, Magellan says it will employ approximately 120 engineers, machinists and others.

Magellan Aerospace provides complex assemblies for aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies.

The company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Poland.