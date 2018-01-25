Canadian dollar continues to rise as Toronto stock index slides lower

TORONTO _ The loonie continued to strengthen against a weakened greenback today, as the Toronto stock index fell moderately amid slumping oil prices.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 81.15 cents US, up 0.12 of a U.S. cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.20 points to 16,204.01, amid a broad-based decline in major sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 140.67 points to 26,392.79. The S&P 500 index inched up 1.71 points to 2,839.25 and the Nasdaq composite index edged back 3.90 points to 7,411.16.

The March crude contract was down 10 cents to US$65.51 per barrel and the March natural gas contract added two cents to US$3.10 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract advanced US$6.60 cents to US$1,362.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.22 a pound.