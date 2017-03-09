Canadian Natural buying Shell, Marathon oilsands holdings for C$12.74 billion

Canadian Natural Resources plans to spend C$12.74 billion in cash and shares in a blockbuster deal to acquire the bulk of Royal Dutch Shell’s oilsands holdings and half of Marathon Oil’s minority stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Alberta.

The transaction, which would bring more of Alberta’s oilsands under the control of a Canadian company, also marks the latest example of an international energy giant divesting oilsands assets. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil announced a writedown of Canadian oilsands reserves and Statoil finalized a $832-million sale of its oilsands assets to Athabasca Oil Corp. of Calgary.

Alberta’s oilsands, the third largest proven oil reserves in the world, are also among the most costly and carbon-intensive to produce. Many companies have reconsidered their investments following a sharp fall in global crude prices.

The proposal announced Thursday would see Royal Dutch Shell get US$5.4 billion cash and nearly 98 million Canadian Natural shares (TSX:CNQ) from the Calgary-based company. Together they are worth about US$8.5 billion or C$11.1 billion.

Separately, Canadian Natural and Shell would jointly buy Marathon’s 20 per cent share of the Athabasca Oil Sands project for a total of US$2.5 billion cash.

Canadian Natural says as part of the agreements, it will welcome approximately 3,100 employees from Shell and Marathon Oil. About 2,760 of them work at the mines, 110 are at the Peace River in situ operations and 230 are based in Calgary.

Canadian Natural president Steve Laut said the transactions will increase the reliability of CNRL’s cash flows from oilsands operations, which include the Horizon mining and extraction plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

The oilsands are “migrating to fewer players who can drive efficiencies through economies of scale,” Laut said on a conference call with analysts.

Besides the mines, in situ extraction operations and undeveloped lands, Canadian Natural would acquire the Scotford upgrader and the Quest carbon capture and storage project north of Edmonton from Shell. The transaction doesn’t include any interest in Shell’s Scotford refinery or chemical plants.

Royal Dutch Shell says it would receive US$7.25 billion in net considerations from Canadian Natural, after paying US$1.25 billion for Marathon’s 20 per cent interest in the Alberta Oil Sands Project.

Shell would remain the operator of Scotford upgrader and Quest carbon project. Canadian Natural would operate Athabasca’s upstream mining assets.

The transactions are expected to close in mid-2017, subject to regulatory approvals.