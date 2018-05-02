CGI Group reports $274.4M Q2 profit, revenue up 8.3 per cent from year ago

MONTREAL _ CGI Group Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $274.4 million as revenue grew 8.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to 94 cents per diluted share for the three months ended March 31.

That compared with a profit of $274.4 million or 90 per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding.

Revenue totalled $2.95 billion, up from $2.72 billion.

Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $303.2 million or $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from $275.2 million or 91 cents per share a year ago.

The company’s backlog stood at $22.0 billion as of March 31.