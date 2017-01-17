CMHC to raise mortgage insurance premiums for new homebuyers as of March 17

OTTAWA _ Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is raising the cost of mortgage loan insurance for new homebuyers effective March 17.
The Crown corporation estimates the increases will add about $5 to a monthly mortgage payment for its average homebuyer.
“We do not expect the higher premiums to have a significant impact on the ability of Canadians to buy a home,” Steven Mennill, CMHC’s senior vice-president of insurance, said in a statement.
CMHC says the changes reflect new regulatory requirements that came into effect on Jan. 1 that require mortgage insurers to hold additional capital.
The premiums are calculated based on the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage being insured. The size of the increase in rates depends on that ratio.
For instance, new homeowners who make a down payment between five to 9.99 per cent can expect an increase of $6.59 to their monthly mortgage if their loan is $350,000.
For the same loan amount, those with a 10 to 14.99 per cent down payment face an increase of $11.52 a month, while those with a down payment between 15 to 19.99 per cent will pay $16.46 more a month.
The corporation says the average CMHC-insured loan was approximately $245,000.
Lenders typically require mortgage loan insurance when a homebuyer makes a down payment of less than 20 per cent. The cost can be paid in a single lump sum, but CMHC says the amount is often added to the mortgage principal and repaid over the life of the loan.
Those figures make no sense. According to the article, if you made a down payment of just UNDER 20 per cent, your insurance premium will go UP more than if you had made a SMALLER down payment. Those making smaller down payments are more likely to default on their mortgages more than those making HIGHER down payments.
