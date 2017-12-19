Consultant’s report says Manitoba power project more expensive, behind schedule

WINNIPEG _ An independent review warns that the Keyask generating station currently under construction in northern Manitoba could end up costing $10.5 billion _ 62 per cent more than the budget set by the former NDP government.

A heavily redacted copy of the report by Calgary-based construction-cost consultants MGF Project Services also says the project may not be ready until 2022, more than a year behind its original completion date.

Keyask’s original cost estimate was $6.5 billion, but it’s already shot to $8.7 billion.

The report for Manitoba’s Public Utilities Board lays the blame for the delay at the feet of the contractor, BBE Hydro Constructors LP.

The contractor has not commented, but Manitoba Hydro rejects the conclusions, saying the dam will be ready in August 2021 at a cost of $8.7 billion.

The report on Hydro’s capital projects spending comes as the PUB hears the Crown utility’s application for an annual 7.9 per cent rate increase through 2024.

MGF found the Bipole III transmission line megaproject, Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line project and the Great Northern transmission line are all generally performing well on budgets and schedules, but Keyask is in sharp contrast.

The report cites the contractor’s “poor productivity” stating: “Its performance is the largest single contributor to planned cost and schedule not being met.”

The MGF report says there was an amended agreement Feb. 28, but the contractor is “not meeting the revised productivity factors for concreting and earthworks.”

It notes Manitoba Hydro staff are competent and professional, but lack the skills and expertise to be construction managers.

BBE Hydro Constructors LP consists of three companies: Bechtel Canada Co., Barnard Construction and Ellis-Don.

A staff member at its Winnipeg office said Monday the company has already shut down for the holiday break, and no one responded to a request for an interview.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said the utility has worked with a management company for the past year to oversee Keeyask,

“We’ve always said there was risk inherent in these large projects. Certainly, there was a setback early in productivity,” he said.

Manitoba Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen says the government accepts Hydro’s belief that MGF’s methodology is flawed.

“They’re (Hydro) not making any revisions. It’s not their first rodeo, they’ve been in dam construction before,” he said.

“We wouldn’t be having these discussions if there were appropriate oversight in 2013.” (Winnipeg Free Press)