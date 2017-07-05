Crude prices snap eight day winning streak, weighs on TSX, Canadian dollar

An eight-day winning streak for oil prices ended today amid news that Russia isn’t interested in pursuing deeper production cuts.

The August crude contract fell back $1.94 to US$45.13 per barrel.

Energy shares weighed on Canada’s main stock index but were offset by gains from rising gold stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index finished up 22.51 points at 15,153.12.

The downward pressure also hurt the Canadian dollar, which pulled back 0.24 of a U.S. cent to an average price of 77.03 cents US.

Trading was similarly quiet on U.S. markets, which reopened after taking the July 4 holiday off.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.1 points to 21,478.17 and the S&P 500 index edged up 3.53 points to 2,432.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 40.80 points to 6,150.86.

Elsewhere in commodities, the August natural gas contract dipped 11 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU and the September copper contract fell three cents at US$2.66 a pound. Bullion prices shone as the August gold contract gained $2.50 to US$1,221.70 an ounce.