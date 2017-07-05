Crude prices snap eight day winning streak, weighs on TSX, Canadian dollar

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An eight-day winning streak for oil prices ended today amid news that Russia isn’t interested in pursuing deeper production cuts.
The August crude contract fell back $1.94 to US$45.13 per barrel.
Energy shares weighed on Canada’s main stock index but were offset by gains from rising gold stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index finished up 22.51 points at 15,153.12.
The downward pressure also hurt the Canadian dollar, which pulled back 0.24 of a U.S. cent to an average price of 77.03 cents US.
Trading was similarly quiet on U.S. markets, which reopened after taking the July 4 holiday off.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.1 points to 21,478.17 and the S&P 500 index edged up 3.53 points to 2,432.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 40.80 points to 6,150.86.
Elsewhere in commodities, the August natural gas contract dipped 11 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU and the September copper contract fell three cents at US$2.66 a pound. Bullion prices shone as the August gold contract gained $2.50 to US$1,221.70 an ounce.