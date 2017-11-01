Darryl White officially takes reins at Bank of Montreal as chief executive

TORONTO _ Darryl White officially started his new job as chief executive at the Bank of Montreal today.

White takes over from Bill Downe, who retired after more than a decade in the top job.

BMO (TSX:BMO) named White, who had been the bank’s chief operating officer, as Downe’s successor in April.

Before becoming chief operating officer, White had been group head of BMO Capital Markets.

Downe’s retirement leaves National Bank’s Louis Vachon as the last remaining big bank CEO who led his company through the 2008-9 financial crisis.