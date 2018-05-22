Deloitte Canada names Craig Alexander as firm’s first chief economist

TORONTO _ Deloitte Canada has named Craig Alexander as the firm’s first chief economist.

Alexander is a former chief economist for TD Bank.

He has also been vice-president for economic analysis at the C.D. Howe Institute and most recently served as chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada.

Deloitte Canada says Alexander will oversee and further develop the audit and consulting firm’s macroeconomic research and forecasting capability.

He is expected to start work in mid-July.