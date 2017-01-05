East Coast business magazine trolled, praised over issue dedicated to women

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. _ The executive editor of Atlantic Business Magazine says their first issue dedicated to women has created some backlash from online trolls.

Executive editor Dawn Chafe says the magazine has received a lot of negative comments since it started promoting the issue — including Twitter comments that a wall should be built to keep women out of business.

Chafe called the negativity “shocking and disappointing.”

But she says most reaction on both Facebook and Twitter has been very positive, including a supportive tweet from entrepreneur and TV personality Arlene Dickinson.

Chafe says feminism is not about promoting one gender over another, and the goal of the magazine is to have an equal representation of voices.

The issue launched Thursday across Atlantic Canada, with 90 per cent of the articles focused exclusively on women.