Energy and materials lead stocks in Toronto higher, U.S. markets also surge

TORONTO _ A broad rally in Toronto allowed Canada’s main stock index to close the quarter with a triple-digit gain as U.S. markets also posted strong results.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 197.35 points at 15,367.29, led by rebounding energy and materials stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 254.69 points at 24,103.11. The S&P 500 index ended up 35.87 points at 2,650.87 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 114.22 points at 7,063.45.

The Canadian dollar closed at 77.56, up 0.05 cents US even as the Canadian economy posted lower-than-expected January GDP numbers.

The May crude contract closed up 56 cents at US$64.94 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract ended down US$2.70 at US$1,327.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.02 a pound.