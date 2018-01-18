Energy and metals weigh on TSX as Wall St. pulls back, loonie slides lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index fell moderately today, as Wall Street pulled back from the record highs it set yesterday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.23 points to 16,284.47, as the base metals, gold and energy sectors lost ground.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 97.84 points to 26,017.81. The S&P 500 index inched down 4.53 points to 2,798.03 and the Nasdaq composite index edged back 2.23 points to 7,296.05.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average value of 80.35 cents US, down 0.13 of a U.S. cent.

The March crude contract gave back three cents to US$63.89 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down four cents to US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract fell US$12.00 to US$1,327.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$3.20 a pound.