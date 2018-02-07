Energy drags on Toronto market after volatile day, U.S. dips into red

TORONTO _ North American stock indexes finished the day with minor losses, after another up and down day of high-volume trading amid easing volatility and slumping oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.35 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,330.58 _ about the same amount it rose at the opening of markets _ with the influential energy and materials sectors leading decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.42 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,893.35, after moving up more than 326 points earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down 13.48 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,681.66, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 63.90 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 7,051.98. Like the Dow, these indexes had a see-sawing day of gains and losses.

The losses in the U.S. came a day after markets swung wildly, but finished higher following their biggest percentage decline since August 2011 on Monday.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar slowed its pace of weakening against the greenback. It closed at an average trading value of 79.71, down 0.10 of a U.S. cent.

On the commodities front, the March crude contract was down US$1.60 to US$61.79 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents to US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$14.90 to US$1,314.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 10 cents to US$3.09 a pound.