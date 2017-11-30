Energy sector boosts TSX higher amid OPEC news, loonie trades lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index rose sharply today, boosted by a strengthening energy sector after OPEC and Russia agreed to prolong crude output cuts until the end of next year.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 99.76 points to 16,067.48, with oil and gas company stocks up more than two per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average surged 331.67 points to 24,272.35. The S&P 500 index was up 21.51 points to 2,647.58 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 49.58 points to 6,873.97.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 77.59 cents US, down 0.21 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract was up 10 cents to US$57.40 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 15 cents to US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract fell US$9.50 to US$1,276.70 an ounce and the March copper contract gave back about a penny at US$3.06 a pound.