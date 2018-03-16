Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto while loonie slips lower

TORONTO _ The energy sector helped boost Canada’s main stock index Friday while the loonie moved lower for a fourth day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.71 points to close at 15,711.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.85 points to 24,946.51. The S&P 500 index was up 4.68 points to 2,752.01 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 0.25 points to 7,481.99.

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.41 cents US, down 0.32 of a US cent.

The May crude contract was up $1.16 to US$62.41 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.50 to US$1,312.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents to US$3.11 a pound.