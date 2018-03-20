Energy sector helps boost Toronto stock market, loonie slips lower

TORONTO _ Strength in the energy sector, boosted by rising oil prices, helped lift Canada’s main stock index while the Canadian dollar was largely unchanged.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 26.97 points to 15,616.36 as declines in materials and base metals countered gains in energy.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 116.36 points to 24,727.27. The S&P 500 index was up 4.02 points to 2,716.94 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 20.06 points to 7,364.30.

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.47, up 0.01 of a US cent.

The May crude contract was up US$1.41 to US$63.54 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.90 to US$1,311.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents to US$3.04 a pound.