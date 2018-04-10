Energy sector helps Toronto stocks; U.S. markets higher after Chinese comments

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
TORONTO _ Rising commodity prices helped push Canada’s main stock index to close higher Tuesday, while U.S. markets surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping offered possible concessions in a trade dispute with the U.S.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 34.44 points at 15,262.14, led by base metals and energy.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 428.90 points at 24,408.00. The S&P 500 index was up 43.71 points at 2,656.87 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 143.96 points at 7,094.30.
The Canadian dollar averaged 79.25 cents US, up 0.69 of a US cent.
The May crude contract closed up US$2.09 at US$65.51 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract ended up US$5.80 at US$1,345.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$3.14 a pound.