Energy sector makes gains, lifts TSX and Wall Street, as loonie heads south

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index recovered from yesterday’s NAFTA wobble, helped by gains in the energy sector, as the loonie weakened.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.99 points to 16,286.94, a day after markets fell into the red following reports the United States is poised to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

South of the border, Wall Street resumed its record-setting pace.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 205.60 points to 25,574.73. The S&P 500 index added 19.33 points to 2,767.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 58.21 points to 7,211.78.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.78 cents US, down 0.25 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the February crude contract gained 23 cents to US$63.80 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 18 cents to US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract advanced US$3.20 to US$1,322.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.23 a pound.