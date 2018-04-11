Energy stocks fail to lift Toronto market, U.S. markets pare recent gains

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index ended down slightly Wednesday despite strong gains in energy and gold stocks, while U.S. markets retreated from a rally a day earlier.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.24 points at 15,257.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 218.55 points at 24,189.45. The S&P 500 index ended down 14.68 points to 2,642.19 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 25.27 points to 7,069.03.

The Canadian dollar averaged 79.47 cents US, up 0.22 of a US cent.

The May crude contract was up US$1.31 to US$66.82 per barrel to a more than three-year high and the May natural gas contract was up two cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed up US$14.10 at US$1,360 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$3.12 a pound.