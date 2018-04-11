Energy stocks fail to lift Toronto market, U.S. markets pare recent gains

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index ended down slightly Wednesday despite strong gains in energy and gold stocks, while U.S. markets retreated from a rally a day earlier.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.24 points at 15,257.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 218.55 points at 24,189.45. The S&P 500 index ended down 14.68 points to 2,642.19 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 25.27 points to 7,069.03.
The Canadian dollar averaged 79.47 cents US, up 0.22 of a US cent.
The May crude contract was up US$1.31 to US$66.82 per barrel to a more than three-year high and the May natural gas contract was up two cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed up US$14.10 at US$1,360 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$3.12 a pound.