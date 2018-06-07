Energy stocks help push up Toronto index, dollar slips

TORONTO _ Energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index close higher while U.S. markets were mixed and the loonie traded lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.85 points at 16,192.78 as losses in cannabis and mining stocks offset gains in oil and gas.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 95.02 points at 25,241.41. The S&P 500 index ended down 1.98 points at 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 54.17 points at 7,635.07.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.09 cents US, down 0.35 of a US cent.

The July crude contract closed up US$1.22 at US$65.95 per barrel and the July natural gas contract ended up three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.60 cents at US$1,303 an ounce and the July copper contract closed up a penny at US$3.27 a pound.