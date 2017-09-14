Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite gain ground, price of oil higher

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index climbed higher, helped by the energy sector, which benefited from a higher price for oil.

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.91 points to 15,172.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 45.30 points to 22,203.48, the S&P 500 index was down 2.75 points to 2,495.62 and the Nasdaq composite index declined 31.11 points to 6,429.08.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 81.98 cents US, down 0.07 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the October crude contract was up 59 cents to US$49.89 per barrel and the October natural gas contract added one cent to US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract climbed $1.30 at US$1,329.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents to US$2.96 a pound.