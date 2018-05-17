Energy stocks push up main Toronto stock index, loonie rises, U.S. stocks down

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
TORONTO _ Energy stocks helped push Canada’s main stock index to close up Thursday for a ninth straight day of gains, while U.S. stocks retreated.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 35.49 points at 16,143.55.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 54.95 points at 24,713.98. The S&P 500 index ended down 2.33 points at 2,720.13 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 15.83 points at 7,382.47.
The Canadian dollar averaged 78.12, up 0.05 of a US cent.
The June crude contract closed unchanged at US$71.49 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract ended down $2.10 at US$1,289.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.09 a pound.