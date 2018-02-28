Energy stocks weigh on Toronto market amid lower oil price, Wall St. slumps

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index nose dived as energy stocks fell sharply and shares of Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. tumbled on low guidance.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 228.57 points to 15,442.68, led by a more than six per cent decline in the energy sector.

The health-care sector was another major decliner after Valeant said it won’t return to growth for another year as it continues turnaround efforts. Its shares were down more than 11 per cent at the closing of markets.

South of the border, stocks slumped on Wall Street, breaking the longest streak of positive monthly returns in the history of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The S&P 500 index was down 30.45 points to 2,713.83. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 380.83 points to 25,029.20 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 57.34 points to 7,273.01.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.07 cents US, down 0.42 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was down US$1.37 to $US$61.64 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 70 cents to US$1,317.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents to US$3.13 a pound.