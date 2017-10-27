Facebook announces more transparency in advance of hearings

Facing congressional scrutiny, Facebook is taking new steps to increase transparency for the people who see and buy political advertising on its site.

Company executives said Friday they’ll verify political ad buyers, requiring them to reveal correct names and locations and to create new pages for every advertiser on the site. Users will be able to click on the pages to see all of the ads an advertiser is running.

Rob Goldman, Facebook’s vice-president in charge of ad products, says the company will also build a publicly searchable archive of ads.

The move comes after the company acknowledged it had found more than 3,000 ads linked to Russia.

Three congressional committees are investigating Russian interference in last year’s election and have scheduled hearings for next week.