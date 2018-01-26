Federal deficit through first eight months of fiscal year totals $9.1 billion

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
OTTAWA _ The federal government’s deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year was smaller than a year earlier as revenue growth outpaced increases in spending.
According to the latest fiscal monitor, Ottawa rang up a deficit of $9.1 billion for the period from April to November, compared with a shortfall of $12.7 billion in the same months of the previous fiscal year.
The monthly report says revenues were up $8.8 billion, or 4.8 per cent, as an increase in tax revenues was partially offset by a decrease in employment insurance premium revenues.
Program spending increased up $5.8 billion, or 3.2 per cent, reflecting increases in major transfers to persons and other levels of government and direct program expenses.
Public debt charges were down $500 million, or 3.0 per cent, largely due to a lower average effective interest rate.
The government’s fall economic update projected a spending shortfall of $18.4 billion for the financial year ending March 31, down from the $25.5 billion deficit projection in the March budget.