Financial markets holiday season advisory

Here is the schedule for Canadian and American markets for the holiday period:

Monday, Dec. 26: Canadian and American markets are closed in lieu of Christmas Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Canadian markets are closed in lieu of Boxing Day; American markets are open.

Monday, Jan. 2: Canadian and American markets are closed in lieu of New Years Day.

Finance and Business desks will not be staffed on those days.

